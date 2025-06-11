This is the terrifying moment a country star's head erupts in flames as he bends over a special effects fire bomb just as it goes off in his face in front of horrified fans.

Brazilian duo Leo and Raphael were performing at the Pontal Rodeo Music show in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 8 when the pyrotechnic device went wrong.

Video of the drama shows Leo leaning over a metal tube at the edge of the stage. A split second later a huge spurt of fire leaps up like a flamethrower instantly setting alight his cowboy hat and his hair.

As fans gasp, he frantically knocks off his hat and slaps wildly at the flames around his head as he runs from the stage.

Later footage shows Leo, real name Emival Eterno da Costa, being treated backstage by fire service paramedics for burns to his face and head.

Miraculously he escaped with superficial burns to his nose, cheeks, eyelids and the top of his head. Leo later blamed the scare on the special effect fire bombs working out of sync.

He explained: "They had not been working and they tried altering them but they still didn't seem to be working. But then they suddenly started working when I least expected it."

He added: "I'm all right, I'm only a little burned. People are now jokingly calling me 'Ghost Rider'."

Leo has promised to perform at the next rodeo music date on June 15.

