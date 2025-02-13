A top OnlyFans star has said that she is donating part of her income from the platform to help battle forest fires.

Red-haired Cuchi Laino has been producing adult content for seven years after ditching her office job.

She said: "At one point, platforms like OnlyFans appeared and my income came almost naturally. Now I live only from that. I don't do dates, I just sell fantasies and sex through the screen."

The young woman said that she was recently on holiday in San Carlos de Bariloche, in Patagonia, in Argentina, and was shocked at the devastation caused by forest fires there and at how close they were getting to towns like El Bolson.

Cuchi Laino poses in undated photo. She donates part of her income to fight the fires in El Bolson, Argentina | @cuchilaino/Newsflash/NX

She added: “I felt that I had to do something to help in my own small way. So I launched a campaign so that help could reach them directly.”

Since launching her campaign a week ago, she says she has been donating 10 per cent of her income to help extinguish the fires.

She said: "There are days when I can send 7,000 pesos [£5.30] and on others, it was up to 15,000 pesos [£11.36]. The important thing is that we can all do something small to help.”

Local reports say that over 3,000 hectares of vegetation near El Bolson are affected by forest fires. The inferno started on January 30, with the authorities saying that four fires were detected simultaneously that day. The authorities believe they were caused intentionally.

So far, nearly 1,000 people have been evacuated and 120 homes have been destroyed. An 84-year-old man died after becoming trapped in the fires.

Cuchi was on holiday nearby when the fires started and as soon as she returned home to Buenos Aires, she decided to try to do something to help.

She said: "I was in the south and it is a paradise that all Argentines have to care for and love. I looked at the map and had fire icons all around me."

Cuchi wants to be able to help deliver aid to fight the fires firsthand, saying: "Being in the south, I asked the residents there who I could donate to and most of them fit these profiles. One was 'martihernandeez' who collects supplies for volunteers who go to the fire sites, 'sofia.nemen' and 'amigosdelapatagonia' who collect aid to protect neighbours from the fire and rebuild affected homes.”

