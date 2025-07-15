A husband accused of hacking off his wife's lover's manhood with a machete before slicing him to death has been seized by police.

Victim Nilton Vieira Junior, 38, was found dead with his genitals in a pool of blood beside him at his home in Americo de Campos, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, on Sunday (July 13).

Prime suspect Adilson Ferreira da Silva, also 38, was arrested on Monday after the police discovered his wife had been having an affair with the victim. Police video footage shows him being led into a police station in handcuffs and leg shackles.

Adilson Ferreira da Silva is led away after being arrested on suspicion of attacking Nilton Vieira Junior, right, who was found in the backyard of his home with cuts to his neck, wrists, and legs, as well as severed genitals in Americo de Campos, Brazil. It's thought the victim was having an affair with da Silva's wife | Newsflash/NX

Local media reports say da Silva had battered his way into his love rival's home before cutting him to pieces with the machete.

Junior was found in his backyard with lethal cuts to his neck, throat, wrists, legs and groin and is believed to have bled to death.

Hours earlier, da Silva's wife had been admitted to hospital with injuries caused by her husband after he found intimate messages from Junior on her phone. She told the police that da Silva had told her he would kill Junior.

The suspect, seen in footage being escorted into a police station in handcuffs, is expected to be charged with premeditated murder.

