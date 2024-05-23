Breaking

Czech president Petr Pavel injured while riding motorcycle

Czech President Petr Pavel has been injured in a motorcycle crash

Czech President Petr Pavel sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash on Thursday and is currently under observation at a military hospital, according to his office. The statement said his injuries are not severe and that he is not receiving any treatment at the facility in Prague.

Czech President Petr Pavel sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash on Thursday

Further details will be provided at a later time. Mr. Pavel, a retired army general, has maintained his passion for motorcycling even after being elected president last year. The role of the Czech president is largely ceremonial.

