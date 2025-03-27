One person has been arrested after at least five people were wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said.

The stabbing happened on Thursday near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event.

A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 27: Security forces take measures after five person were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 27, 2025. A suspect was placed into custody. (Photo by Selman Aksunger/Anadolu via Getty Images) | Anadolu via Getty Images

“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media. Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.