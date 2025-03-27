Dam Square: One arrested after five people injured in stabbing in Amsterdam
The stabbing happened on Thursday near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event.
A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.
“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media. Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.
No further details were immediately available.
