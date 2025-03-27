Dam Square: One arrested after five people injured in stabbing in Amsterdam

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 4:23pm
One person has been arrested after at least five people were wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said.

The stabbing happened on Thursday near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event.

A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 27: Security forces take measures after five person were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 27, 2025. A suspect was placed into custody. (Photo by Selman Aksunger/Anadolu via Getty Images)placeholder image
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 27: Security forces take measures after five person were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 27, 2025. A suspect was placed into custody. (Photo by Selman Aksunger/Anadolu via Getty Images) | Anadolu via Getty Images

“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media. Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.

Related topics:PolicePeopleAmsterdam

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice