Dancer's lucky escape after her skirt catches fire during performance in China

This is the moment a young dancer nearly gets engulfed by flames when her skirt catches alight as she twirls around inside a ring of fire during a performance.

The video, captured by a spectator, shows the woman dancing in a long, red skirt during an open-air show in Nanchang, in the province of Jiangxi in China.

As she spins in circles inside a fiery rope that moves with her, her skirt suddenly comes in contact with the flames when a gust of wind blows the rope towards her.

Dancer undresses skirt as fire ignites her in Nanchang, China, undated. The video was shared on Douyin - Chinese version of TikTok | AWR/newsX

With no time to panic, she immediately kneels and removes the skirt, then jumps off running to safety.

She pulls off the escape so quickly that viewers seemingly do not realise that it was not part of the stunt and it only hits them when a staff member puts out the fire with a bucket of water.

The dancer, whose name and age were not revealed, was luckily not injured in the incident.

Story: Simona Kitanovska / NewsX