A pilot who crashed a small aircraft with a popular TV presenter on board killing them both was high on drugs and drunk when he took off, it has emerged.

The deadly crash happened near the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Park in Garcia, a city in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, on September 20. Footage showed the plane flying at high speed towards the ground just seconds before impact.

Debora Estrella died in a plane crash in Garcia, Mexico, on September 20

The Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office confirmed that toxicology tests carried out on the pilot found 183 milligrammes of ethanol per litre of blood, along with metabolites consistent with marijuana use.

The same forensic report determined that Debora Estrella, the 43-year-old Multimedios news anchor who was on board, had not consumed illegal substances or controlled medications before the crash. Officials stressed that the pilot’s substance use did not automatically establish the cause of the accident.

Debora Estrella poses in undated photo.

Investigators are still examining other possible factors, including flight manoeuvres, mechanical failure, and the presence of a helicopter in the area at the time.

According to local reports, pilot Bryan Leonardo Ballesteros had previously been dismissed from the airline Viva Aerobus, allegedly due to alcoholism.

At the time of the flight, he was instructing Debora, who was on board as a trainee pilot.

Picture shows pilot Bryan Leonardo Ballesteros Argueta, undated.

Before take-off, Ballesteros told the control tower that he intended to return to the runway and temporarily left the aircraft to find another plane.

When no alternative was available, he resumed the flight plan and took off in the same Cessna aircraft.

The plane later went down shortly after 6.50pm near an industrial park, prompting a large-scale response by Civil Protection, firefighters, and the state’s Forensic Service, who used chemical retardants to prevent further fires or explosions.

Picture shows the plane's remains at the incident scene, undated.

The results of the state investigation have been forwarded to federal authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office and the Civil Aviation Agency, for further review.

Debora was a popular television presenter on Telediario Matutino for Multimedios TV and Milenio Television, remembered by colleagues and viewers for her warmth and professionalism.

Hours before the crash, Estrella had posted a photograph of the plane on her Instagram account with the words: "Guess what?" (in Spanish), to share her excitement about the flying lesson.

