At least nine people have been hurt after two buildings were hit by blasts in Dnipro, Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed "Russian missile terror" for the damage to the high-rise apartment block and office buildings.

The top floor of a large residential tower block was almost completely destroyed, and a building to Ukraine's security services (SBU) was also hit on Friday evening (28 July).

Rescuers stand outside a residential building partially destroyed after missiles strike in Dnipro on July 28, 2023 (Photo by VITALII MATOKHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram that two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were among those injured.

No deaths have been reported following the strike, which happened at 20:30 local time (17:30 GMT) according to Mr Lysak.

Two women, both aged 20, four men, aged 18 to 53, and a 77-year-old woman were the other victims.

He added: "The doctors say that all of them are satisfactory. They will be treated at home."

Mr Zelenskyy shared a video online of damaged buildings burning in the aftermath.

He said: "We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people. These b******* will answer. We will do everything for justice."

The latest strike was the third time the SBU building had been targeted by Russia, according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

Both buildings were largely empty, he said, adding that the residential building had recently been completed and units were being put up for sale.

The news comes after Russia said on it had intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine.

Moscow said 15 people were hurt by debris falling in the southern port city of Taganrog.

The Russian Defense Ministry said people were wounded from debris after its military successfully shot down an enemy missile - and accused Ukraine of a "terror attack".

The Russian defense ministry said the first S-200 missile was aimed at "residential infrastructure" in the city of around 250,000 people.

Shortly after, it said it downed a second S-200 missile near the city of Azov, with debris falling in an unpopulated area.