A three-year-old boy and six-year-old boy were among those wounded after a Russian attack on the facility in the city of Dnipro

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian medical facility in Dnipro has killed two people and injured 23 others. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Two people have been killed and several others injured in a Russian missile attack on a medical facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Two people were killed in the attack, including a 69-year-old passerby. Another body was recovered from the rubble.

Alongside the two fatalities, Dnipro governor Serhiy Lysak said that 23 people had been left injured from the attack, with three people in a serious condition. This included a three-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy.

In the aftermath of the attack, flames engulfed the medical facility. Firefighters were seen chopping down trees surrounding the flaming building in order to facilitate a full rescue.

Mr Lysak said that missiles had begun hitting the city on Thursday evening (25 May). He added: "It was a very difficult night. It was loud. Dnipro has suffered."

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared images from the attack on social media. He said: "Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest."

He added: “Another missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed.

“Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure terror.”

The city's military administration said that it was the 13th time this month Dnipro had been targeted by Russian missiles. According to authorities, 17 missiles and 31 drones were shot down overnight during the attack on the medical facility.

In Russia, reports were made that the southern city of Krasnodar in Crimea was targeted in drone strike. Russian officials also claimed that Ukraine was involved in shelling in the Russian Belgorod region, which lies on the eastern border of Ukraine and Russia.

The Belgorod attack was claimed by the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion working against Putin's troops in an attempt to create a demilitarised zone between the two countries. The Ukrainian military has denied any involvement in the raids.

It comes as former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev criticised Zelensky and said that peace was not achievable while he was still in power. He said: “This conflict will last for a very long time. For decades, probably. This is a new reality.