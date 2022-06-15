The British journalist, who has written for the Guardian and MixMag publications, and local Indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira have not been seen since 5 June - and are thought to be missing in the Amazon rainforest

A second suspect has been arrested in the case of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.

Phillips and local Indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira were last seen on 5 June in the remote Javari region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was confusion this week after Phillips’ family confirmed with The Guardian that they had been contacted by the UK Ambassador letting them know two bodies had been discovered.

However, the Brazilian Police denied this, saying it is “without merit” that they belong to the missing pair.

The second suspect, named locally as Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, is the brother of the other man arrested in connection with their disappearance.

On June 12, some of the men’s belongings were discovered in the rainforest, including their shoes and laptop.

The writer and Indigenous expert had reportedly received death threats the week before they went missing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the British journalist and what has happened to him.

Who is Dom Phillips?

Phillips is a freelance journalist who is a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper.

Concern is growing for the British journalist who has not been seen since Sunday (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The 57-year-old has lived in Brazil for more than a decade in the north eastern city of Salvador and was in the Amazon rainforest researching for his latest book.

He was travelling with local Indigenous tribes expert Pereira, who is also reported missing.

Where was he last seen in Brazil?

The journalist and local expert were last seen on 5 June in the Javari Valley region of Amazonas state, near the border with Peru.

They had been travelling by boat and were meant to arrive at Atalaia do Norte on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the pair were last seen in the community of Sao Rafael, where Pereira had arranged a meeting with the local tribe.

However, the meeting did not go ahead, so the two decided to head on early to Atalaia do Norte.

They were last seen near the village of Sao Gabriel.

Local indigenous groups have confirmed that the pair had supplies“sufficient for the trip” and had satellite communications equipment.

Who are the main suspects?

The Amazonas state police have now arrested two suspects.

According to Reuters news agency, police believe illegal fishing and poaching to be behind the pair’s disappearance.

Police search a boat where blood, believing to be from the pair was discovered on 11 June (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The first suspect is a fisherman called Amarildo da Costa, known locally as “Pelado” who is from the town of Atalaia do Norte.

Police confirmed that during a search of Costa’s boat they found traces of blood and are carrying out investigations to determine who it could belong to.

Costa’s lawyer has said his client denies being involved in the disappearance, with his family claiming that he has been tortured to confess to the crime.

According to local media, Costa’s brother has been arrested as the second suspect.

Police investigator Alex Perez said he: “did not resist arrest on suspicion of homicide, based on witness accounts that placed the two suspects at the supposed scene of the crime.”

What has his family said?

On June 13, Phillips’ family confirmed they were informed about the discovery of possible bodies by the UK Ambassador.

However, the Brazilian police denied that any bodies had been found.

The UK Ambassador has since apologised to the family for the miscommunication, according to Reuters.

In an interview with The Guardian, Paul Sherwood, Phillips’s brother-in-law said the Ambassador had said: “they were tied to a tree and they hadn’t been identified yet.”

What has Brazil said?

Brazilian federal police confirmed they have arrested two fishermen over the disappearance.

Experts from the Federal Police from the Task Force are taken on a pick-up truck upon arriving at the port of Atalaia do Norte (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

On 11 June, they confirmed that they had found blood, suspecting to be from the pair was found on the fisherman’s boat.

Clothes and a laptop belonging to the missing journalist and local expert were discovered by police on 12 June.

Police stated the news bodies had been discovered “without merit”.