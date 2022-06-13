The British journalist, who has written for the Guardian and MixMag publications, and local Indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira have not been seen since 5 June - and are thought to be missing in the Amazon rainforest

Concern is growing for the missing British freelance journalist Dom Phillips and local Indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira who have gone missing in the Amazon rainforest.

The writer, who has written extensively about Brazil, was last seen on 5 June with Pereira in the remote Javari region.

Phillips’ family confirmed with The Guardian that they had been contacted by the UK Ambassador letting them know two bodies had been discovered.

However, the bodies have not yet been identified and the Brazilian Police deny have said it is “without merit” that they belong to the missing pair.

The journalist’s wife, Brazilian Alessandra Sampaio and her mother-in-law shared a post on Instagram which stated the journalist was “no longer with us.”

The writer and Indigenous expert had reportedly received death threats the week before they went missing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the British journalist and what has happened to him.

Who is Dom Phillips?

Phillips is a freelance journalist who is a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper.

Dom Phillips and local Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been missing since 5 June (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The 57-year-old has lived in Brazil for more than a decade in the north eastern city of Salvador and was in the Amazon rainforest researching for his latest book.

He was travelling with local Indigenous tribes expert Pereira, who is also reported missing.

Where was he last seen in Brazil?

The journalist and local expert were last seen over the weekend in the Javari Valley region of Amazonas state, near the border with Peru.

They had been travelling by boat and were meant to arrive at Atalaia do Norte on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the pair were last seen in the community of Sao Rafael, where Pereira had arranged a meeting with the local tribe.

However, the meeting did not go ahead, so the two decided to head on early to Atalaia do Norte.

They were last seen near the village of Sao Gabriel.

Local indigenous groups have confirmed that the pair had supplies“sufficient for the trip” and had satellite communications equipment.

Who are the main suspects?

According to Reuters news agency, the Amazonas state police believe illegal fishing and poaching to be behind the pair’s disappearance.

Police search a boat where blood, believing to be from the pair was discovered on 11 June (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Fishermen in the town of Atalaia do Norte have been questioned, with the last one known to see the two men alive being arrested and held in custody.

He is called Amarildo da Costa, known locally as “Pelado”.

Police confirmed that during a search of Costa’s boat they found traces of blood and are carrying out investigations to determine who it could belong to.

Costa’s lawyer has said his client denies being involved in the disappearance, with his family claiming that he has been tortured to confess to the crime.

What has his family said?

Phillips’ family confirmed they were informed about the discovery by the UK Ambassador with The Guardian.

British journalist Dom Phillips talks with indigenous people in Brazil (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Sherwood, Phillips’ brother-in-law said: “He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn’t been identified yet.

“He said that when it was light, or when it was possible they would do an identification.”

The journalist’s mother-in-law shared a post on Instagram which said: “They are no longer with us.”

The post was later re-shared by the journalist’s wife.

What has Brazil said?

Brazilian federal police have explained that they cannot confirm the bodies discovered are that of the pair.

They said in a statement: “The information being shared that the bodies or Mr Bruno Pereira and Mr Dom Phillips have been found are without merit.

“As was previously stated, biological materials and personal belongings of the missing men were found and are being examined.

“As soon as any finds are made the family, and the media will be immediately informed.”

A local fisherman had been taken into custody by police in connection with the disappearance.

On 11 June, they confirmed that they had found blood, suspecting to be from the pair was found on the fisherman’s boat.