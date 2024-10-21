Dozens of turtles found in 'nervous' passenger's backpack at Chinese customs checkpoint
The incident took place in Hong Kong, on October 10. Zhuhai's Gongbei Customs officers at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge intercepted a Hong Kong driver attempting to smuggle 58 endangered flat-shelled turtles.
Also known as snapping turtles, they are native to North America. The species is often targeted for its perceived medicinal benefits in some cultures, including Chinese traditional practices.
These turtles are also valued for their meat and their unique appearance, making them popular in the exotic pet market.
The driver was caught after appearing nervous and trying to hide a backpack.
The turtles are listed under Appendix I of CITES, prohibiting their international trade.
