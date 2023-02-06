The quake was centred about 60 miles from the Syrian border outside the city of Gaziantep

Members of the Syrian civil defence search for survivors (Photo: Getty Images)

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 1,300 people.

The quake was centred in the town of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras province about 60 miles from the Syrian border outside the city of Gaziantep, a major Turkish provincial capital. The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 20 miles from Gaziantep and was 11 miles deep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, with the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said. The death toll of at least 1,300 is expected to rise further as hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble as rescue workers continue to search in cities and towns across the area.

Buildings were flattened in the Turkish city of Adana, while further east in Diyarbakir, cranes and rescue teams rushed people on stretchers out of a mountain of pancaked concrete floors that was once an apartment building.

On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions packed with some four million people who were displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war.

Members of the Syrian civil defence search for survivors (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Dr Muheeb Qaddour said from the town of Atmeh: “We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds.” Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organisation in opposition areas, said whole neighbourhoods were collapsed in some areas.

The quake, which was felt as far away as Cairo, struck a region that has been shaped by more than a decade of civil war in Syria. Millions of Syrian refugees live in Turkey and the swath of Syria affected by the quake is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

Advertisement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. He wrote: “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage”.

Earlier, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said at least 284 people died in seven Turkish provinces and 440 people were injured. The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 237 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian state media. At least 47 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas.

Advertisement

More than 600 people have been killed as an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria (Photo: Getty Images)

Collapsed buildings were also reported in a cross-border region extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the north-east.

In Turkey, people trying to leave the quake-stricken regions caused traffic jams, hampering efforts of emergency teams trying to reach the affected areas. Authorities urged residents not to take to the roads. Meanwhile, Mosques around the region were being opened up as a shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes as temperatures hovered around freezing.

The quake heavily damaged Gaziantep’s historic castle which sits perched on a hill in the centre of the city. Parts of the fortresses’ walls and watchtowers were levelled and other parts were heavily damaged, images from the city showed. In Diyarbakir, rescue teams called for silence as they tried to listen for survivors under the wreckage of an 11-storey building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In north-west Syria, the quake added new woes to the opposition-held enclave centred on the province of Idlib, which has been under siege for years, with frequent Russian and government air strikes. The territory depends on a flow of aid from nearby Turkey for everything from food to medical supplies.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation there as “disastrous”, adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. In the small Syrian rebel-held town of Azmarin in the mountains by the Turkish border, the bodies of several dead children, wrapped in blankets, were taken to a hospital.

Buildings also shook in Damascus and residents were jolted awake in Lebanon as the quake rumbled buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

Advertisement