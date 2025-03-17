El Chapo: Imprisoned drug lord's wife Emma Coronel launches new underwear range with Mexican influencer Graciela Montes
Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is married to convicted drug trafficker Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, has been pursuing a number of commercial, artistic and fashion projects.
The move comes after she served three years in prison in California for drug charges and money laundering offences.
But the model was "reborn" after serving her sentence in the United States.
Now, after gracing the Milan Fashion Week catwalk last year (2024), she has launched a line of shapewear that she has developed in collaboration with Mexican influencer Graciela Montes, and which will be released under the influencer's brand "ThreeFourSeven".
The announcement was made by both of them on their official Instagram accounts.
Mexican-American influencer Montes, who has over 1.7 million Instagram followers, is known for her beauty and lifestyle content, and has developed a portfolio of hair products, styling tools, and cosmetics, now expanded with this new category of bodyshapers.
Coronel told her 388,000 followers that the collection would be available starting Friday, March 21, at 3:47 pm (Pacific Time).
Sizes will range from XS to 3XL and the collection will be available in three different styles.
The garments are designed to provide support and compression without causing discomfort to sensitive areas such as the armpits or groin.
Coronel and Graciela Montes wrote in the Instagram post: "Our SHAPEWEAR launches on March 21st… Designed to provide compression, comfort, and support like you've never felt before."
Story: NewsX