El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel raffles off Stetson hat she wore in music video

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drugs kingpin El Chapo's wife has shown her fans how to get ahead by auctioning off a cowboy hat she wore for a music video.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former narco-princess Emma Coronel spent two years in jail for her part in her husband's multi-billion-GBP cocaine trafficking empire.

After her release from jail in 2023 she struggled to find a career until her glamorous lawyer turned singer Mariel Colon asked her to star in a video for her hit Senora. Colon, who sings under the name Mariel La Abogada, represented both Coronel and El Chapo, real name Joaquin Guzman, at their trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture shows Emma Coronel's Instagram post, undated. She surprised fans with an exclusive raffle. (@emma.coronel.official/NF/newsX) | @emma.coronel.official/NF/newsX

In the clip, Coronel appeared wearing a white shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat as she rode a horse Western-style. Now the jailbird-turned-model has told her 350,000 Instagram followers that the hat, which she has autographed, is up for grabs in a free draw for her fans.

She explained: "I'm giving away the special hat signed by me that I wore in my friend Mariel La Abogada's music video."

Emma Coronel at Milan Fashion Week 2024 at the Palazzo Serbelloni and her husband Joaquin Guzman Loera - El Chapo (@emmacoronel9oficial/Newsflash) | @emmacoronel9oficial/Newsflash

The song is said to have been inspired by Coronel's life which saw her go from a star-struck teen beauty queen to the partner of the world's most notorious drug lord.

She once explained: "[In the song] she talks about me and everything that has happened in my life."

Story: NewsX