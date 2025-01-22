El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel raffles off Stetson hat she wore in music video
Former narco-princess Emma Coronel spent two years in jail for her part in her husband's multi-billion-GBP cocaine trafficking empire.
After her release from jail in 2023 she struggled to find a career until her glamorous lawyer turned singer Mariel Colon asked her to star in a video for her hit Senora. Colon, who sings under the name Mariel La Abogada, represented both Coronel and El Chapo, real name Joaquin Guzman, at their trials.
In the clip, Coronel appeared wearing a white shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat as she rode a horse Western-style. Now the jailbird-turned-model has told her 350,000 Instagram followers that the hat, which she has autographed, is up for grabs in a free draw for her fans.
She explained: "I'm giving away the special hat signed by me that I wore in my friend Mariel La Abogada's music video."
The song is said to have been inspired by Coronel's life which saw her go from a star-struck teen beauty queen to the partner of the world's most notorious drug lord.
She once explained: "[In the song] she talks about me and everything that has happened in my life."
Story: NewsX
