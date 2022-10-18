The athlete’s friends and family say they have lost all contact with her.

Fears for the safety of a female Iranian athlete are growing after she competed in a climbing competition without her hijab.

Climber Elnaz Rekabi, 33, defied her country’s strict clothing rules when she attended the IFSC Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea with her hair uncovered. She was praised for the act by those currently protesting against the Islamic Republic, but her friends and family are now concerned for her safety and have told the BBC they lost all contact with her on Monday (17 October).

BBC Persian, which reportedly has extensive contacts in Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed but “well-informed source” who said Rekabi’s mobile phone and passport had been confiscated. The broadcasting service also said the athlete had been scheduled to return on Wednesday (19 October), but her flight had been unexpectedly moved forward.

The Iranian Embassy said in a statement that Rekabi had flown back to Tehran today (18 October): “Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended. The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Ms Elnaz Rekabi."

The concerns for Rekabi’s safety come amidst widespread unrest in Iran. Protesters are bravely taking to the streets to challenge the country’s strict ‘morality’ laws in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by police on 13 September for allegedly violating Iran’s strictly enforced dress code. She died whilst in police custody.

Advertisement

Elika Ashoori, a British Iranian living in London, said: “I feel like what has happened to Elnaz is a true representation of what the Islamic Republic represents - oppression, control and hate.

“Anyone who looks at the video of Elnaz competing and fails to see the pure talent, skill and passion an athlete has for her sport and instead sees and is threatened by a few strands of hair, only reflects their own warped way of thinking and sick attitude to women and human life in general.”

Elika’s father Anoosheh Ashoori was kept imprisoned in Tehran on bogus spying charges until earlier in the year, when he was released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. She recently cut her hair live on television in solidarity with the female protesters in Iran.

She told NationalWorld: “Any other country would cherish their athletes, they honour them and put them on a pedestal. The Islamic Republic of Iran kidnaps and jails theirs. There is nothing suggestive about Elnaz’s outfit. She is wearing her very modest sports gear and she exudes elegance and bravery. I am in awe of her and hope that one day soon she can continue her sport in a country that gives her the respect and admiration she deserves.”

Elika Ashoori cut her hair live on television in solidarity with female protesters in Iran. Credit: PA

Why are there concerns for Rekabi?

Advertisement

Women in Iran are required to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf, and female athletes must also abide by this dress code when representing Iran in competitions abroad. Rekabi removed her hijab in the IFSC’s Combined Finals, in an act many considered to be a protest against the Islamic Republic’s oppressive regime.

This dress code is strictly enforced under Iran’s ‘morality’ laws, which stipulate what people can - or cannot - do, say and wear. Amini, whose death was tragically the catalyst for the ongoing protests, was arrested by police under these laws for wearing her hijab “too loosely”. While the government in Iran said she died in custody from a “sudden heart attack”, the young woman’s family has suggested she was killed.

One protester holds a photo of Mahsa Amini as another waves Iran’s former flag during a demonstration against the Iranian regime and in support of Iranian women. Credit: Getty Images

Fears are growing then that Rekabi may be subject to a similar fate. BBC Persian’s Rana Rahimpour said there is concern that Ms Rekabi will be taken directly to prison on her return to Iran.

Two years ago, Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat said she had received death threats after a photo circulated that appeared to show her without a hijab at the Women’s World Chess Championship in Shanghai. She insisted that she had been wearing a headscarf loosely over her hair at the time, but she subsequently fled to the UK and claimed asylum after being warned that she could face arrest if she returned to her home country.

Advertisement

Why are there protests in Iran?

The protests were sparked by Ms Amini, who died after being arrested for violating Iran’s dress code. But the unrest has only grown in the weeks since, with the tragedy of Ms Amini coming to highlight for many Iranians the Islamic Republic’s heavy-handed policing of defiance and the increasingly brutal treatment of young women in the country.

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. Credit: Getty Images

Protesters taking to the streets in Tehran and at least twelve other cities in Iran are being viciously confronted by the country’s ‘morality’ police. Hundreds have been arrested, and various human rights organisations have said hundreds are likely to have died. On Sunday (16 October), a fire broke out at Evin Prison, a jail known to house political prisoners and anti-government activists. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area.

What has the response been around the world?

As women in Iran take to the streets to cut their hair or remove their hijab, activists, politicians and celebrities around the world have joined in via the #HairForFreedom movement to show solidarity.

Advertisement

For example, a group of more than 50 high-profile French actors and musicians, including names Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Adjani and Isabelle Huppert, and Angèle, posted a video of themselves cutting their hair - a video Ms Binoche opens by stating “for freedom”.