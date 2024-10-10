Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment an angry emu chases after a couple on a motorbike in Brazil and nearly catches them as the woman riding pillion screams in terror.

The bird, which can run up to 31 mph (50 kph), was spotted in a field near Lagoa Grande, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, when it began chasing after the motorcycle.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, notching up over 200,000 likes in under 48 hours, shows the bird suddenly emerging from the field and charging at the terrified couple.

The man riding the motorcycle, named only as Erivelton in local media reports, accelerates as the large bird inches closer.

The emu chases the couple on motorbike in Lagoa Grande, Minas Gerais in Brazil. Aline recorded the unusual situation Picture: @alineoliveira5155/Newsflash | @alineoliveira5155/Newsflash

They manage to get away from the emu, with local media reports saying that the man had noticed the bird while riding alone earlier and thought it would be fun to show it to his wife, named Aline.

He convinced her to ride with him, saying: "Come here, I want to show you something?"

She accompanied her husband and was initially delighted when she saw the bird and pulled out her mobile phone to film it, but that delight turned to terror when the bird gave chase.

Brazilian media said that the birds are native to the region and are generally harmless, although they can be curious.

Story: Newsflash