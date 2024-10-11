Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busty influencer complained that she got kicked out of a cycling school for riding a bike bra-less.

Erotic model Tuani Basotti, 31, recently shared a video with her 430,000 Instagram followers of her cycling in a tight, green jersey without a bra underneath leaving little to the imagination.

Despite appearing very enthusiastic about the sport, she later revealed that she was forced to quit riding bikes.

Influencer Tuani Basotti, who says she was expelled from cycling school in Balneario Camboriu, Brazil | @tbasottireal/Newsflash/NewsX

Tuani, who had begun taking classes at a local cycling school in Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, said she was kicked out when instructors saw she was roaming around braless. She was told that because her nipples were visible through the top, many people at the school either stared or made comments about it being inappropriate.

Tuani explained: "I enrolled recently, about 15 days ago. I joined because I am passionate about sports, but I was asked to withdraw."

She said she was horrified that when she asked them why, they replied that she had her "headlights on" and that it would be better for her to leave the group.

Tuani said: "They even gave me my money back."

She also explained that she rarely wears a bra because she finds it uncomfortable, and admits the incident made her feel embarrassed. Tuani added: "I thought the problem was with me. I never imagined I would go through this. I wasn’t showing off doing or wearing anything provocative; on the contrary, I wear a top every day to work out and go shopping. I’m not sexualising anything. This is part of the human body."

Story: Newsflash/NewsX