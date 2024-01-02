Five crew members have been found dead following a collision between two planes in Tokyo

Five crew members have been found dead following a collision between two planes in Tokyo

Five crew members have been found dead after they were reported missing following a collision between two planes in Tokyo on Tuesday (January 2). Passenger plane Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Heneda Airport earlier today.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of the passenger plane, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped, while five other crew members had been found dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to local reports, a video, which has made its rounds on social media, showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. It is reported that the area around the wing then caught fire.

The passenger had departed from Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. Subsequent footage revealed firefighting crews actively attempting to extinguish the flames using water streams. Unfortunately, the fire had extended to a considerable portion of the plane.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, who was a passenger on the Japan Airlines plane, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos,” added Anton, who was travelling with his parents and sister.

Kyodo news reported that the coast guard plane, which is based at Haneda, had been due to head to Niigata to deliver relief goods to residents affected by a deadly earthquake in the region on Monday that killed at least 48 people.