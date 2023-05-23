The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has issued a travel advisory for the US state

A civil rights group has issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida over claims the state is “actively hostile” to minorities.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) made the warning due to Florida’s conservative government restricting diversity in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group said the move is in “direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools”.

Florida’ Governor Ron DeSantis blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies saying it ‘lacks educational value’ (Photo: Getty Images)

The formal travel notice, which was issued by the NAACP on Saturday (20 May), states: “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said that failing to teach an accurate representation of the “horrors and inequalities” that Black Americans have faced, and still continue to face, is a “disservice to students and dereliction of duty to all”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.

“He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

Under DeSantis’ leadership, classroom material focusing on face, gender, sexuality and other identities has been restricted by the state’s education department, while the governor last week signed legislation banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public colleges and universities.

Florida has banned the teaching of ‘critical race theory’ as DeSantis said the concept would teach children that “the country is rotten and that our institutions are illegitimate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The governor has also blocked a preliminary version of a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies for high school students, with the state’s Department of Education saying it “lacks educational value” and that the proposed course violated Florida’s ban on critical race theory.

But critics argue that such laws are discriminatory and present a threat to democracy. The NAACP said its travel advisory is a result of these “unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms from the Governor and his legislative body”.

Leon Russell, Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors, said: “Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority.

“We will not not allow our rights and history to be held hostage for political grandstanding. The NAACP proudly fights against the malicious attacks in Florida, against Black Americans. I encourage my fellow Floridians to join in this fight to protect ourselves and our democracy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes just days after the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a travel advisory for Florida after DeSantis signed a new immigration law that will come into effect in July. Both the LULAC and the NAACP say actions of the DeSantis administration are “hostile” to their communities.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Florida has also previously issued a travel advisory for Florida due to laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights.