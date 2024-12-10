A female footballer tripped and fell 300ft to her death from the top of a 25-storey tower while filming a selfie.

Brazilian defender Carol Oliviera, 22, had been on the skyscraper's helipad with her brother at night on December 8, filming social media content.

In a grim footage recorded by her brother, Carol is seen striding around the helipad staring into her phone as she records her own clip. But she is so focused on her phone that she does not see the edge of the roof coming and steps straight off into the void.

Carol Oliveira, 22, fell 300ft from a building in Balneario Camboriu, Brazil | NF/newsX

Her brother, not named in local media, can be seen grinning at his own phone while he unknowingly records Carol's fall in the background.

Police and firefighters later found her body at the foot of the Empire of the Sun Building in Balneario Camboriu, in the state of Santa Catarina.

Carol was a member of the Tijucas Centro de Janeiro squad and also worked for a school bus service.

Team coach Angelica Solidade said: "Everyone liked her. You never heard a person say 'Carol is boring' or 'I don't like her'. Everyone liked her from the adults to the young players she looked after on the bus."

