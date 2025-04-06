Newly released footage has captured the final moments of Palestinian paramedic Rifaat Radwan before he was killed, along with 14 colleagues, by Israeli forces in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood on March 23. | X

Newly released footage has captured the final moments of Palestinian paramedic Rifaat Radwan before he was killed, along with 14 colleagues, by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video of the incident, which took place in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood on March 23, contradicts initial claims by the Israeli military and has prompted international condemnation.

In the 6-minute, 42-second recording, retrieved from Radwan’s phone by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the paramedic can be heard saying: “Forgive me, mother… this is the path I chose to help people. The army has arrived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage, released on Saturday, shows intense gunfire as emergency personnel in reflective uniforms and clearly marked ambulances come under fire. For over five minutes, screams, pleas for help, and the Islamic declaration of faith, Shahada, can be heard from the victims.

Radwan’s voice fades as he repeatedly recites the Shahada, a common expression by Muslims facing death. His final words were: “O Allah, accept me as a martyr. Forgive me and have mercy on me… The army has arrived.”

The video challenges the Israeli army’s earlier statement, issued on March 31, in which it claimed its forces had targeted “suspiciously approaching vehicles” that had not activated emergency signals. The IDF said it mistakenly fired on the convoy, believing it included “a member of Hamas’s military wing, along with eight other operatives belonging to the Palestinian group and Islamic Jihad.”

Newly released footage has captured the final moments of Palestinian paramedic Rifaat Radwan before he was killed, along with 14 colleagues, by Israeli forces in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood on March 23. | X

However, the footage shows ambulances with flashing emergency lights and marked with the PRCS emblem. The responders were in official gear and were seen exiting vehicles to aid colleagues already injured before being met with further gunfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A civil defence spokesperson in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, said the video proves the paramedics and civil defence workers were “executed on purpose and with a clear intent to commit this atrocity.” Basal added: “The bodies of victims were found buried about 200 meters from their destroyed vehicles, wearing the recognizable orange uniforms used in humanitarian and rescue work.”

He reported that some of the victims were found with their hands and feet bound and bullet wounds to the head and chest, indicating close-range execution. One individual was reportedly decapitated, while others were reduced to body parts. He described the attack as a “crime beyond imagination - unprecedented in modern history.”

The UN's humanitarian coordinator, Jonathan Whittall, confirmed that 15 aid workers, including eight PRCS medics, were killed and later discovered in a mass grave, allegedly buried by Israeli forces in an attempt to cover up the killings.

Sky News verified the footage, which also showed that a fire truck and ambulances at the scene had functioning emergency lights at the time of the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a briefing, the IDF claimed the ambulances had arrived shortly after a Hamas police vehicle passed through the area, leading them to mistakenly identify the medical convoy as a threat.

More than 50,600 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign began in October 2023.