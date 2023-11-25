Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, who has been held hostage in Gaza, has been released tonight

Balloons and banners outside the office of the NGO Save The Children International, in London, on November 17, 2023 for the 9th birthday of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza - it is believed she has been released tonight Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A young Irish-Israeli girl has been released after being held captive by Hamas, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

Emily Hand is understood to be have been held hostage by militants in Gaza after being captured in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

Her father Thomas, originally from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, last week made an emotional appeal for her release, saying the family was living through a “nightmare”, and getting Emily back was his “reason for living”.

Emily turned nine last month while in captivity. Her family in Ireland held a birthday party for her at St Stephen’s Green in the Irish capital.