Gaza hostage: Emily Hand, Irish-Israeli nine-year-old, released by Hamas says Irish Department of Foreign Affairs

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, who has been held hostage in Gaza, has been released tonight

By Tom Morton
1 hour ago
Balloons and banners outside the office of the NGO Save The Children International, in London, on November 17, 2023 for the 9th birthday of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza - it is believed she has been released tonight Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty ImagesBalloons and banners outside the office of the NGO Save The Children International, in London, on November 17, 2023 for the 9th birthday of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza - it is believed she has been released tonight Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
A young Irish-Israeli girl has been released after being held captive by Hamas, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

Emily Hand is understood to be have been held hostage by militants in Gaza after being captured in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

Her father Thomas, originally from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, last week made an emotional appeal for her release, saying the family was living through a “nightmare”, and getting Emily back was his “reason for living”.

Emily turned nine last month while in captivity. Her family in Ireland held a birthday party for her at St Stephen’s Green in the Irish capital.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he is delighted that Emily, “a bright and beautiful young girl”, has been released and will be reunited with her family. In a statement on Saturday evening, he said: “After weeks of trauma, this is a precious and deeply moving moment for the Hand family. The people of Ireland have been touched by Emily’s story, her innocence and the quiet dignity and determination of her father Tom.”

