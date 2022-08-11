Multiple people were left injured after two rollercoaster carriages crashed into each other at Legoland Deutschland

34 people have been left injured after a rollercoaster crash at Legoland in Germany. (Credit: Adobe)

Theme park visitors to Legoland in Germany have been left injured after a rollercoaster crash at the site.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Thursday 11 August with mulitple people left with severe injuries.

Some were transferred to hospital, with air ambulances also deployed to the park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

What happened at Legoland in Germany?

According to Germany news agency DPA, the crash happened after a carriage on the Fire Dragon ride crashed into the back of another.

Reports suggest that the first rollercoaster carriage braked strongly, with the second carriage crashing into the back of it as a result, however the exact reason for the has yet to be established.

The theme park is located near Gunzburg, Bavaria in southern Germany, with the ride in question travelling at around 18 mils per hour.

Emergency services were called to the park, with multiple people injured on the busy ride at the time.

Helicopters could be seen assisting the rescue, with the Bavarian Red Cross also helping in the emergency responce.

Sohrab Taheri-Sohi, press spokesman for the Bavarian Red Cross, said: “Legoland’s medical and emergency services were a great help. The cooperation with the BRK worked excellently – that accelerated the processes enormously.”

How many people were injured?

The Bavarian Red Cross have said that in the aftermath of the crash, 34 people were injured in the crash.