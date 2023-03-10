Shots were fired at the Jehovah’s Witness centre in the Gros Borstel district of the city on Thursday evening

Police officers gather at the scene of a shooting that has left at least six people dead and four wounded in Alsterdorf district of Hamburg (Image: Getty)

Several people were killed and wounded in a shooting incident inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, police say.

Local media reports that a Jehovah’s Witness centre in the Gros Borstel district of the city was shot at during the incident.

The perpretrator is being searched for by police as part of a ‘large-scale operation’ in the Alsterdorf district, however officers are unsure whether the shooting was carried out by one or more people. Residents received a warning on their mobile phones to remain indoors while the shooter or shooters were still at-large.

Police spokesperson Holger Vehren confirmed that “several people died” and “several people are wounded”, but he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by those who were injured. Police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.

In a Twitter update on Friday (10 March), Hamburg police said they believed there was only one gunman and they were gradually rolling back security forces from the area. A motive behind the crime is still under investigation and a press conference is to be held on Friday afternoon to discuss details.

The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, a modern and boxy three-storey building next to an auto repair shop.

Mr Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15pm and were on the scene quickly. After officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a gunman. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

The spokesman added that there was no indication that anyone was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.

Through the night, forensic investigators in protective white suits could be seen walking through the building continuing their work. Early on Friday, investigators could be seen working outside the building as a light snow fell, placing yellow cones on the ground and windowsills to mark evidence.

Gregor Miesbach, who lives within sight of the building, was alerted by the sound of shots and filmed a figure entering the building through a window. Shots can then be heard from inside. The figure later apparently emerges from the hall, is seen in the courtyard and then fires more shots inside.

Mr Miesbach told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard at least 25 shots and after police arrived, one last shot followed about five minutes later, he said.

Police had no information on the event that was underway in the building when the shooting took place, with Mr Vehren saying that “the background is still completely unclear”.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.