Shots were fired at the Jehovah’s Witness centre in the Gros Borstel district of the city on Thursday evening

Police in Hamburg, Germany are hunting for a shooter after reports that several people were killed in an attack. (Credit: Adobe)

Several people are reported to have died and other left injured in Hamburg, Germany following a deadly shooting.

Local media reports that a Jehovah’s Witness centre in the Gros Borstel district of the city was shot at during the incident. Ambulances and police officers are currently at the scene.

The perpretrator is being searched for by police as part of a ‘large-scale operation’ in the Alsterdorf district, however officers are unsure whether the shooting was carried out by one or more people. Residents received a warning on their mobile phones to remain indoors while the shooter or shooters were still at-large.