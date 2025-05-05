Inna Tliashinova : Get-rich-quick Russian influencer goes on the run from Dubai - over unpaid taxes
Russian influencer Inna Tliashinova could face up to seven years in jail as investigators uncovered she had dodged paying over 431 million roubles (£3.9m) in taxes between 2020 and 2022.
Tliashinova, who is based in Dubai, made her money by selling online courses to her hundreds of thousands of followers teaching them "personal growth and attracting wealth".
Prosecutors in Moscow have opened a criminal investigation into Tliashinova and said they would request her arrest in absentia.
Tliashinova, 43, began selling courses to mainly Russian-speaking women in 2018.
Prices for her courses range from 2,000 roubles (£18) to 1.9m roubles (£17,200) for VIP packages.
But mum-of-four Tliashinova reportedly claims that she lost most of her money during her divorce from her entrepreneur husband in 2023.
She claimed to have paid him 120m roubles (£1.09m) in the divorce settlement and that the rest of the assets belonged to him.
However, investigators say Tliashinova was listed as the sole owner of her company. They added that she could also get extradited from Dubai to face trial in Russia.
