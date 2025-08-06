A helicopter crash in Ghana has killed eight people, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The incident, described as a “national tragedy,” is among the country’s deadliest air disasters in over a decade.

According to Ghana’s military, the helicopter departed from the capital, Accra, on Wednesday morning and was en route to Obuasi, a gold-mining area in the Ashanti region, when it went off the radar. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The government issued a statement mourning the victims, calling the incident a “national tragedy” and vowing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Wednesday’s crash is one of the worst aviation accidents Ghana has faced since 2014, when a service helicopter went down off the coast, killing at least three people. In 2021, a cargo plane overshot the runway in Accra and collided with a passenger bus, resulting in at least 10 deaths.