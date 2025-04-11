Gkay: Actress with 20m followers almost barred from her homeland after cosmetic surgery changed her face
Astonished actress Gessica Kayane, known as Gkay to her 20m Instagram followers, was flying back from a trip on April 10 when she was held by Brazilian immigration officials.
Gkay is known as a YouTuber and TikToker, and has also appeared in the Netflix films Christmas Full of Grace and Carnaval.
She explained in an Instagram stories post: "I was almost barred from entering the country because the photos on all my documents are different from my face now."
It only got worse when she showed them her national identity card and driving licence because they showed her looking even less like she does now.
The grainy, distinctly unglamorous snaps are a far cry from Gkay's glossy, groomed look today after a series of surgical tweaks to her face.
In just a few years she has had a boob enlargement, a breast lift, her nose reshaped, fat removed from her jawline and cheeks plus lip fillers.
Finally she had to resort to showing passport officials her collection of 'before' and 'after' surgery snaps on social networks before they let her back into the country.
She laughed: “I’m glad I had my Instagram and several ‘before and after’ to prove it.”
Gkay added: "First things to do back to Brazil - update all the photos of my documents."
