Crazy cat video: Glass staircase shatters and terrifies family pet in China
The incident took place in Taizhou, in China's Jiangsu Province, on November 5.
The footage shows the glass stair rail suddenly exploding and causing the frightened puss to run for cover as shards of glass shower a family home.
Netizens speculated that the glass had expanded or contracted due to a change in temperature. 'Fukui colour Lueike', whose comment had received nearly 2,000 likes at the time of writing, said: "It is not recommended to install glass on the stair handrails at home, because glass expands and contracts when heated and cooled.
"When installing, some screws are tightened too tightly, and then they will burst naturally."
Story: NewsX
