This is the moment a terrified cat runs for cover as a glass stair rail suddenly explodes without warning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Taizhou, in China's Jiangsu Province, on November 5.

The footage shows the glass stair rail suddenly exploding and causing the frightened puss to run for cover as shards of glass shower a family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netizens speculated that the glass had expanded or contracted due to a change in temperature. 'Fukui colour Lueike', whose comment had received nearly 2,000 likes at the time of writing, said: "It is not recommended to install glass on the stair handrails at home, because glass expands and contracts when heated and cooled.

"When installing, some screws are tightened too tightly, and then they will burst naturally."

Story: NewsX