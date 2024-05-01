Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least 19 people have died following the collapse of a highways in Guangdong, southern China.

State broadcaster CCTV reported the number of deaths following the collapse of the road. Alongside the 19 casualties, rescue workers have taken around 30 people to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is said to have occurred after days of heavy rain. There was massive flooding in Guangdong, China’s most populous province, throughout April. At least 110,000 people were evacuated from their home as a result, with four dead in the flood and 10 missing.