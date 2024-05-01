Guangdong highway collapse leaves 19 people dead in southern China after heavy flooding
At least 19 people have died following the collapse of a highways in Guangdong, southern China.
State broadcaster CCTV reported the number of deaths following the collapse of the road. Alongside the 19 casualties, rescue workers have taken around 30 people to the hospital.
It is said to have occurred after days of heavy rain. There was massive flooding in Guangdong, China’s most populous province, throughout April. At least 110,000 people were evacuated from their home as a result, with four dead in the flood and 10 missing.
According to the government, the city of Guangzhou had accumulated 60.9am of rainfall in April, which is the highest level since records began in 1959. It marked an earlier start to Guangdong’s annual flooding season, which normally takes place between May and June.
