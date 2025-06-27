The 10-year-old daughter of a heartbroken Latin music star has been found drowned in a swimming pool.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Maria Faria Neves Regueira Fraga, whose dad is Guga Fraga, from Brazilian band Pagunca, was found face down in the pool at a luxury condo in Gravata, on June 20.

Maria Faria Neves Regueira Fraga died in a swimming pool accident in Gravata, Brazil on June 20 | @gugafragaoficial/Newsflash/NX

She was rushed to nearby Hospital Doutor Paulo da Veiga Pessoa by helicopter but was declared dead in the emergency room. Police are investigating her death, according to local media reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The samba band is one of the most popular groups in South America with huge sell-out shows and a string of hit albums.

Singer Guga Fraga poses with his family, undated. His daughter Maria, 10, died in a swimming pool accident in Gravata, Brazil on June 20, 2025. (@gugafragaoficial/Newsflash/NX) | @gugafragaoficial/Newsflash/NX

Maria's wake took place on Saturday, June 21, at the Morada da Paz cemetery, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.

The official profile of the Pagunca band showed that it was in mourning by replacing its social media profile photo with a black ribbon. Dad-of-four Fraga has not commented on his daughter's death, according to reports.

Story: NewsX