Guga Fraga of Pagunca: Brazilian singer's daughter drowns in pool
Little Maria Faria Neves Regueira Fraga, whose dad is Guga Fraga, from Brazilian band Pagunca, was found face down in the pool at a luxury condo in Gravata, on June 20.
She was rushed to nearby Hospital Doutor Paulo da Veiga Pessoa by helicopter but was declared dead in the emergency room. Police are investigating her death, according to local media reports.
The samba band is one of the most popular groups in South America with huge sell-out shows and a string of hit albums.
Maria's wake took place on Saturday, June 21, at the Morada da Paz cemetery, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.
The official profile of the Pagunca band showed that it was in mourning by replacing its social media profile photo with a black ribbon. Dad-of-four Fraga has not commented on his daughter's death, according to reports.
Story: NewsX
