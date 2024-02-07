Guinness World Records: Frenchman 'disappointed' after Eiffel Tower model that took 8 years to build rejected
A Frenchman was left disappointed after his attempt to build a model of the Eiffel Tower using 700,000 matchsticks were rejected by Guinness World Records. Richard Plaud, 47, said he spent 4,200 hours in the course of eight years to assemble 706,900 matches to build the world's tallest structure made of matches measured at 7.19m (23.6ft) - only for it to be rejected without even being looked at.
His world record attempt was to break the existing record holder, Lebanese model maker Toufic Daher, who used six million matches to build an Eiffel Tower replica measuring 6.53m (21.4ft) and has held it since 2009.
Taking his frustrations to Facebook, Mr Plaud said Guinness World Records disqualified his attempt because he did not use "commercially available matchsticks. He said: "The matchsticks must not be cut, disassembled or distorted beyond its recognition as matchsticks. As the matchsticks were not commercially available, and were not recognised as matchsticks, the attempt has been disqualified."
He also described his decision as a "great disappointment" and misunderstanding", saying that the Guinness World Records judges delivered their verdict "without actually seeing" his attempt. He added: "Tell me that the 706,900 sticks glued together one by one are not matches!!?? And they are too cut to be unrecognizable!!?"
Mr Plaud told the French media channel TF1 that he initially began constructing the tower using matches purchased from stores. However, he grew tired of individually removing their red tips and subsequently reached out to the primary French manufacturer to arrange for the delivery of wooden rods in 15kg boxes - not knowing this action would render him ineligible for breaking the record.
Mark McKinley, director of central records services at Guinness World Records, said: "It's the job of our records management team to be thorough and fastidious in reviewing evidence to make sure the playing field is level for everyone attempting a Guinness World Records title, however it does appear we might have been a little heavy handed with this application. We will make contact with the record holder again as well as review rules for similar records as a priority, to see what can be done."
