Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beauty queen trying to flee police on foot after she was stopped for drink-driving died when she plunged from a flyover and was then hit by a car on a motorway below.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catwalk model Guler Erdogan, 27, died instantly in the freak fall in Giresun, Turkey, where she was holidaying, on the night of April 1.

Guler Erdogan poses in undated photo. She died in Giresun, Turkey. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Guler, a former Miss Balkans, was driving away from a nightclub when she was stopped by police and failed a breath test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But instead of allowing herself to be arrested she ran away and slipped from a bridge plunging 50ft onto a six-lane motorway below.

Guler Erdogan poses in undated photo. She died in Giresun, Turkey. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Police say she died instantly in the fall.

Guler is said to have been from Giresun and is listed one on profile as currently living in France, although other sources say she lived in Kosovo.

Story: NewsX