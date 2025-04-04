Guler Erdogan: Model who was Miss Balkans dies in bridge plunge after drink-drive stop by police
Catwalk model Guler Erdogan, 27, died instantly in the freak fall in Giresun, Turkey, where she was holidaying, on the night of April 1.
Guler, a former Miss Balkans, was driving away from a nightclub when she was stopped by police and failed a breath test.
But instead of allowing herself to be arrested she ran away and slipped from a bridge plunging 50ft onto a six-lane motorway below.
Police say she died instantly in the fall.
Guler is said to have been from Giresun and is listed one on profile as currently living in France, although other sources say she lived in Kosovo.
