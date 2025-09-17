Teenagers who filmed themselves having a wee in a restaurant’s hotpot dish have been fined, according to Chinese state media.

The two caused a worldwide outrage when they recorded themselves standing on a table and urinating unsteadily into the hotpot in February, as reported by NationalWorld.

Now they - named Wu and Tang - and their parents, have been ordered to apologise and pay a fine of £227,000, says Chinese state media CCTV News.

The pair, both 17, took turns to stand on a table and urinate into the dish in a private dining room at a branch of the Haidilao restaurant chain in Shanghai.

A teenager urinates in a Haidilao hotpot on February 24 this year | AsiaWire/NX

One of them posted the video on social media earlier this year, saying it was an "intentional" act and despite being "fully aware" of potential negative impact, CCTV News said, quoting a decision by Shanghai's Huangpu District People's Court, as reported by Sky News.

The post went viral and Haidilao, which has branches across China and the US apologised, saying it had destroyed and replaced everything affected.

It refunded more than 4,000 affected dine-in orders and also paid each customer extra compensation.

At the time restaurant managers said: “We thank the police for quickly and efficiently solving the case and helping our business. We strongly condemn such unethical and illegal acts, and we reserve the right to pursue our legal rights against malicious customers. Given that the perpetrators are minors, we call for some degree of leniency giving them a chance to learn lessons from it and grow."

Hotpot is a dish of broth kept simmering in a pot which is heated on the table. It is served with meat or vegetables which are then dipped into the broth.

The teenagers and their parents were ordered to place apologies in designated newspapers to the catering companies, and the parents would pay a fine of 2.2m yuan (£227,000), Sky reported.