US nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti according to charity

The pair were taken on the morning of Thursday 27 July

An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to a Christian aid charity El Roi Haiti.

In a statement released by the charity, Alix Dorsainvil was working in a community ministry near Port-au-Prince when she was taken on the morning of Thursday 27 July.

Ms Dorsainvil is understood to be the wife of El Roi Haiti's director and founder, Sandro Dorsainvil.

Haitian security personnel guard outside the US Embassy in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on April 29, 2019 (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The US State Department is aware of reports and is in "regular contact" with Haitian authorities. Officials in Haiti have appealed to the international community to help break the grip of armed gangs on the country.

The age and gender of the child is not known.

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," the statement from El Roi Haiti added.

"Please refrain from speculating on social media about this situation in order to protect Alix and her child during this time."

The charity also said it was working to secure the pair's safe return.

The incident comes days after the US issued a level-four "do not travel" advisory because of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and 'poor health care infrastructure' on the island. The US State Department ordered all non-emergency government personnel and their family members to leave Haiti.

The poorest country in the Americas has been in a political crisis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Gangs control around 80% of the capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings and armed robbery are common.

Earlier this month, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for the creation of a multinational force for Haiti. Kenya offered to take the lead and offered 1,000 police officers to help train local law enforcement.

