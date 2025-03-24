One of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land was beaten by Israeli settlers and then detained by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to eyewitnesses and activists.

Hamdan Ballal was attacked in the village of Susiya, in the Masafer Yatta region, when dozens of settlers stormed the area and destroyed property, said the Centre for Jewish Nonviolence, an activist group present at the scene.

The group said Ballal was assaulted by settlers who left him with a bleeding head injury. He was receiving treatment in an ambulance when Israeli soldiers arrived and detained both him and another Palestinian man.

“We don’t know where Hamdan is because he was taken away in a blindfold,” said Josh Kimelman, 28, an activist who witnessed the incident. Kimelman said a group of 10 to 20 masked settlers attacked him and other activists with stones and sticks, smashing car windows and slashing tyres.

Video footage released by the Centre for Jewish Nonviolence shows masked settlers chasing activists in a field at night, with one settler shoving and swinging his fists. As the activists retreat to a vehicle, shouts can be heard: “Get in, get in,” one yells, as rocks hit the vehicle. “Car window was broken,” the driver adds as they drive away.

(L-R) Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, winners of the Best Documentary Feature Film for No Other Land. Ballal was beaten and detained by Israeli soldiers following the latest attacks in West Bank. | FilmMagic

The Israeli military said it was aware of the incident and was "looking into the episode" but did not provide further comment.

Ballal is one of four co-directors of No Other Land, a Palestinian-Israeli documentary that won Best Documentary at the 2025 Academy Awards. The film documents the struggle of residents in Masafer Yatta against Israeli military efforts to demolish their villages.

The film is jointly directed by Ballal and fellow Palestinian Basel Adra, both from Masafer Yatta, alongside Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. Since premiering at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, it has received widespread acclaim and a number of international awards — but has also drawn criticism in Israel and abroad. In one instance, a Miami Beach cinema faced pressure over screening the film, with city officials briefly considering terminating its lease.

Activist groups and human rights observers have long warned about escalating settler violence in the West Bank, particularly in Masafer Yatta, where Israel has designated large parts of the area as a military firing zone, displacing Palestinian communities.

Yuval said there has been no sign of him since the attack. He wrote on X: “A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co director of our film no other land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since.”