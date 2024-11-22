Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A musician on honeymoon with his bride died on a beach when he drowned during a swim in the sea.

Victim Marlos Andrews, 35, was spotted floating lifeless in the water by horrified tourists in Fortaleza, Ceara state, Brazil, on 19th November and dragged onto the shore.

Lifeguards discovered he'd suffered a massive cardiac arrest and tried desperately to bring him back with CPR.

But by the time paramedics arrived all they could do was declare him dead, reports local media.

Grim images from the rescue show lifeguards and paramedics battling to revive him.

Guitarist Marlos Andrews, 35 drowned during his honeymoon in Praia do Futuro, in Fortaleza, Ceara State, Brazil, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | NF/newsX

His widow was not named in local media but one band member who paid tribute on social media said: "You had such a big heart that you carried love in your very name.

"And that's how we will always remember you. Thank you for everything you always did for us, for all the shows, for every moment, every laugh shared, and even for the hardships we went through together. You will never be forgotten, brother. We will always carry you in our hearts."

Guitarist Marlos had shared photos of his honeymoon on social media and in a previous post he showed images of his wedding.

