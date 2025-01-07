Horror as two bodies found in JetBlue plane's landing gear compartment in Fort Lauderdale airport
According to reports, the bodies were discovered after the aircraft landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
The grim discovery was made during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection of the aircraft, which had arrived from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport as flight 1801. The Airbus A320-232 landed at 11.03pm local time, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.
JetBlue expressed its condolences and pledged cooperation with authorities in investigating the incident. “At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation,” the airline said.
“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred.”
Fort Lauderdale airport officials told ABC News that the incident did not affect airport operations. The identities of the individuals and the circumstances leading to the tragedy remain under investigation.
