Hunter Biden: Son of US president Joe Biden convicted in all felony gun charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to his purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors argued that the US president's son falsely stated on a mandatory gun-purchase form that he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false statement on the application, and unlawfully possessing the firearm for 11 days.
The 54-year-old could face up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika. However, it is unlikely that a first-time offender like Biden will receive the maximum sentence, and it remains uncertain if he will serve any time behind bars.
This conviction adds to an election year already marked by courtroom dramas, with both Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, facing legal battles. President Joe Biden has kept his distance from the federal courtroom in Delaware where his son was tried, refraining from commenting to avoid any appearance of interference in the case.
Allies of President Biden express concern about the impact of the trial and conviction on the 81-year-old president, who has been deeply worried about his son's health and long-term sobriety.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.