Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been convicted in all felony gun charges

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to his purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors argued that the US president's son falsely stated on a mandatory gun-purchase form that he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false statement on the application, and unlawfully possessing the firearm for 11 days.

The 54-year-old could face up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika. However, it is unlikely that a first-time offender like Biden will receive the maximum sentence, and it remains uncertain if he will serve any time behind bars.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been convicted in all felony gun charges (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) | Getty Images

This conviction adds to an election year already marked by courtroom dramas, with both Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, facing legal battles. President Joe Biden has kept his distance from the federal courtroom in Delaware where his son was tried, refraining from commenting to avoid any appearance of interference in the case.