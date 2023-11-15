Iceland volcano: 800 earthquakes including one with 4.8 magnitude hit Grindavik
Iceland is bracing for a possible volcanic eruption after earthquakes hit the area of Grindavik on the southern peninsula
There are fears that a possible volcanic eruption in Iceland is imminent after the town of Grindavik was hit by yet another earthquake.
The town, on the southern peninsula of the country, was evacuated over the weekend after quakes ripped a tear in the roads in some areas, with more than 4,000 people leaving the town. Multiple earthquakes over the past week have increased the possibility of volcano eruptions, with the most recent 4.6-magnitude quake heightening fears of an imminent eruption.
The Icelandic Met Office said in a new update on November 15: "Since midnight, about 800 earthquakes have been measured, most of them in the middle of the magma dyke at Sundhnúk at a depth of about 3-5 km. Seismic activity has remained constant since 11th of November. The main monitoring focus on seismic activity remains in the area of the dike and Grindavík."
The meteorological service added: "The probability of an eruption is still considered high. In the event of an eruption, the most likely location is at the magma dyke."
One of Iceland's most popular tourist attractions - the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa located south-west of Reykjavík - has remained closed since November 9. The site was originally set to remain closed until Thursday 16 November, however this has since been extended to November 30.
A statement on the spa's site reads: “Considering disruptions to our guests’ experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all.”
The government has also said that it is working to secure a geothermal plant in the south-west of the country from any potential eruption by building a defence wall around it. The power plant, located just 6km from Grindavik, supplies power to the entire country however HS Orka, which operates the plant, said that in the case of disruption due to the possible eruption, power supply to the capital Reykjavik should remain unaffected.