Iceland is bracing for a possible volcanic eruption after earthquakes hit the area of Grindavik on the southern peninsula

There are fears that an eruption of a volcano in Iceland is imminent after a series of earthquakes hit the areas of Grindavik. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

There are fears that a possible volcanic eruption in Iceland is imminent after the town of Grindavik was hit by yet another earthquake.

The town, on the southern peninsula of the country, was evacuated over the weekend after quakes ripped a tear in the roads in some areas, with more than 4,000 people leaving the town. Multiple earthquakes over the past week have increased the possibility of volcano eruptions, with the most recent 4.6-magnitude quake heightening fears of an imminent eruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Icelandic Met Office said in a new update on November 15: "Since midnight, about 800 earthquakes have been measured, most of them in the middle of the magma dyke at Sundhnúk at a depth of about 3-5 km. Seismic activity has remained constant since 11th of November. The main monitoring focus on seismic activity remains in the area of ​​the dike and Grindavík."

The meteorological service added: "The probability of an eruption is still considered high. In the event of an eruption, the most likely location is at the magma dyke."

One of Iceland's most popular tourist attractions - the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa located south-west of Reykjavík - has remained closed since November 9. The site was originally set to remain closed until Thursday 16 November, however this has since been extended to November 30.

A statement on the spa's site reads: “Considering disruptions to our guests’ experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement