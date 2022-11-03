Imran Khan was hit in the leg when a gunman opened fire injuring him and some of his supporters

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured and one of his supporters killed during a protest march when a gunman opened fire in what his party described as an assassination attempt.

The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, where Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital Islamabad as part of his protest march aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections, police said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered an investigation. A number of supporters from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) were also hurt, according to the announcement from the party. The former cricketer was rushed from the scene afterwards.

Khan was hit in the leg but escaped serious harm, an official from the PTI party, Asad Umar said. The identity of the gunman was not immediately known and no group claimed responsibility for the attack. An arrest was made at the scene.

Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from which announcements were made that he is safe, while protesters continued to gather to support Khan.

What has been said?

"He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the keg," Mr Umar told reporters.

The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. The shooting underscored the growing political instability in Pakistan, with both the government and Khan refusing to back down from their positions.

The country’s powerful military said although Khan had a democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one will be allowed to destabilise the country. Authorities in Islamabad had already deployed additional security around the city to deter any clashes or violence.

Why has Imran Khan been protesting in Pakistan?

Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged it was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims both the new premier and Washington have denied.

In october, Khan was disqualified from holding public office in Pakistan. The decision was made by the country’s electoral commission, with Khan describing the disqualification as politically motivated.

The former leader has went onto to hold rallies across Pakistan to demand a snap election in the country. This latest rally is the second one he has held and has lasted seven days.