The arrest of the opposition leader could have significant implications for Pakistan’s political landscape

Imran Khan in 2019 (Photo: Parker Song-Pool/Getty Images)

Pakistan was braced for additional unrest a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court in Islamabad, sparking violent clashes between his supporters and police across the nation.

A hearing to decide custody arrangements involving the 70-year-old opposition leader was scheduled to take place in court on Wednesday (10 May). Khan is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan. He was ousted from office last year but is still the most popular opposition leader in the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), backed by paramilitary troops, stormed a courtroom on Tuesday (9 May) as Khan was testifying on a number of charges brought by Islamabad police, breaking several windows after the opposition leader’s guards refused to open the door.

The NAB is Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency. His arrest exacerbated political unrest in Pakistan and sparked violent protests that resulted in dozens of injuries nationwide, and at least one death in the city of Quetta in the country’s southwest.

But why was he arrested? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Imran Khan?

Advertisement

Advertisement

He retired from cricket in 1992 and transitioned into a career in politics, founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party in 1996 with a vision to create a more just and prosperous Pakistan. He ran in multiple elections over the years but faced initial challenges in gaining widespread political support.

The PTI gradually gained momentum and emerged as a major political force in Pakistan, and in general elections held in July 2018, Khan’s PTI won the most seats in the National Assembly. He was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018.

As Prime Minister, he focused on issues such as anti-corruption measures, improving governance, promoting social welfare programs, and enhancing Pakistan’s economy. Outside of politics, Khan has been actively involved in humanitarian work.

He founded the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, named after his mother, which provides free cancer treatment to patients in Pakistan. He also established Namal University, a non-profit educational institution in Mianwali, Pakistan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khan was ousted from office following a no-confidence vote in April of last year.

Why was he arrested?

Khan was detained as he appeared in a court in the nation’s capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday (9 May) to answer allegations of multiple counts of corruption. The 72-year-old was detained on court grounds, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the PTI, by agents from the NAB.

Khan was ousted from office following a no-confidence vote in April of last year. He has since run a campaign against the administration of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, calling for early elections and claiming the action was unlawful and the product of a Western conspiracy.

Chaudhry said Khan was dragged from the court and put into a police car, adding that the former premier is currently in the security forces’ custody. He referred to the arrest as "an abduction."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials from the anti-corruption body said the NAB had issued arrest warrants for Khan last week in connection with a different corruption case for which he had not been granted bail, which would have shielded him from arrest under local laws.

The arrest of Khan, as a prominent opposition leader and former Prime Minister, could have significant implications for the political landscape of Pakistan, and is likely to deepen political polarisation in Pakistan, with Khan’s supporters viewing his arrest as an act of political victimisation.

They will likely rally around him - there have already been increased demonstrations and clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies in the wake of the arrest - leading to increased opposition against the ruling government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

A police vehicle burns following a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Imran Khan against his arrest (Photo: BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the National Accountability Bureau?

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an anti-corruption agency in Pakistan, established in 1999 with the aim of combating corruption and holding accountable those involved in financial misconduct, embezzlement, bribery, and other corrupt practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NAB operates under the National Accountability Ordinance, which grants it the authority to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption. Its primary mandate is to eliminate corruption in public and private sectors and recover embezzled or ill-gotten assets.

The NAB functions as an independent body and operates under the supervision of a chairman appointed by the President of Pakistan. It has its own investigation and prosecution wings, and collaborates with other law enforcement agencies, such as the police and intelligence agencies, to gather evidence and build cases against individuals suspected of corruption.

It has the power to summon individuals for questioning, conduct searches, and seize assets related to corrupt activities. If there is sufficient evidence, the NAB can file cases and prosecute the accused in special anti-corruption courts.