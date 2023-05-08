For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Virgin Media internet returns after ‘brief issue’ is fixed
1 hour ago Eight dead after SUV ploughs into crowd outside Texas migrant shelter
2 hours ago 22 killed after double-decker tourist boat capsizes in Kerala
12 hours ago Met Police make 64 arrests and charge 4 suspects following coronation
23 hours ago UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £46.2m EuroMillions prize
1 day ago Coronation flypast ‘scaled down’ due to adverse weather
Breaking

India: 22 killed after double-decker tourist boat capsizes off beach in Kerala

The tourist boat capsized near the estuary of Poorappuzha River in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district

By NationalWorld Team
3 minutes ago
People carry out rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state (Image: AFP via Getty Images)People carry out rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state (Image: AFP via Getty Images)
People carry out rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in Malappuram district of India's Kerala state (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers has capsized off a beach in southern India, killing more than 22 people, including children.

The rescue teams were expecting to recover more bodies from inside the boat after pulling it ashore from the muddy waters, according to police officer Abdul Nazar. He said India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying to find those who were still missing.

The tourist boat capsized near the estuary of Poorappuzha River in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district, and most of the passengers were tourists.

Most Popular

What happened?

Mr Nazar said authorities were investigating the cause of the accident and it appeared the boat capsized due to overcrowding.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school holiday, sports minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in a critical condition were admitted to hospital.

The state’s chief minister tweeted his condolences to the victims’ families and urged the district’s authorities to oversee the rescue.

Monday has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims’ families in a tweet.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment. In September 2020, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same region.

Related topics:IndiaKerala