At least 200 people dead following train crash in India

Two passenger trains and a goods train were involved in the accident - India’s worst on the railways this century

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 hours ago
At least 200 people have died following a train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

At least 200 people have died - and hundreds more have been injured - in a devastating train crash in India.

Two passenger trains and a goods train collided in the state of Odisha. More than 50 ambulances raced to the scene following the crash with the casualties confirmed shortly after.

A railway ministry spokesman, Amitabh Sharma, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed around 135 miles south-west of Kolkata, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track.

He added the debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, and up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

Following the accident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

The death toll is expected to rise further. The exact reason for the crash remains unclear.

