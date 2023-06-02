At least 30 people dead following train crash in India

For the curious.
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago
At least 30 people have died following a train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

At least 30 people have died following a devastating train crash in India.

Two passenger trains and a goods train crash in the state of Odisha. More than 50 ambulances raced to the scene following the crash with the casualties confirmed shortly after.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartbreak over the incident. He said: "Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

The death toll is expected to rise in the coming hours. The exact reason for the crash remains unclear.

It is believed that carriages on the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express service at 7pm local time derailed, with a train travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah hitting the overturned carriages on the opposite track.

Rescue operations are expected to continue.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

