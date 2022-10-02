Arema FC is one of the top teams in Indonesia’s premier league Liga 1 and plays its games at the 42,000 seat Kanjuruhan Stadium

Brawling Arema FC supporters were panicked after police fired tear gas at them (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The crush happened among fans of Arema FC - a top team in the Indonesian premier league Liga 1. The club plays at the 42,000 seat Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java.

It is already one of the world’s worst football stadium disasters. It follows tragedies including the Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

So what happened in Indonesia- and what have the Indonesian authorities said?

Relatives are awaiting news about their loved ones outside one of Malang’s main hospital (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Where is Malang?

The city of Malang is in Indonesia - a country made up of an archipelago of islands that sits on the eastern side of the Indian Ocean.

Malang is in East Java - a province of one of the country’s main islands. It is around 750km away from the capital Jakarta and close to the popular holiday island of Bali.

Home to more than 800,000 people, it is famed for its mix of its ancient and colonial architecture.

What happened at Arema FC?

Arema FC had played major rivals Persebaya - a club that’s based in the main East Java city of Surabaya - in a mid-table clash in Indonesia’s top league when the stampede happened.

Police fired tear gas at Arema FC supporters after they flooded the pitch to protest against the club’s management (image: AFP/Getty Images)

After Arema lost the game 2-3, brawls broke out among its fans - known as the ‘Aremania’ - and bottles and other objects began to be thrown at players and officials. Some of the 42,000 fans at the game then stormed the pitch.

According to the PA news agency, the club’s fanbase were angry because it was the first time the team had lost at home for 23 years. As well as taking place inside the stadium, unrest spread to the concourses outside and led to five police cars being overturned and set on fire.

Unrest outside the stadium led to police cars being overturned and set alight (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Police then began to fire tear gas at the pitch invaders, which was also directed at fans in the stands. This riot-control practice is banned in football stadiums by the governing body FIFA.

The tear gas led to panic among the crowd and led to a surge of people running for the stadium exits. People were trampled and suffocated in the ensuing crush.

At present, the death toll is 174. 34 people were killed in the stadium with the rest dying on the way to hospital or during surgery. Police officers and children are among the dead.

It’s expected the death toll could yet climb to more than 200 people, as many of the people still receiving treatment are believed to be deteriorating.

What have Indonesian authorities said?

Indonesia’s football association, known as PSSI, has suspended Liga 1 indefinitely as a result of the stadium disaster. The footballing authorities are reviewing security procedures before allowing fixtures to resume.

Arema FC has also been banned from hosting matches for the remainder of the season if it resumes. All of the fans at the game were Arema FC supporters because organisers had feared brawls would take place if Persebaya fans were able to attend.

Indonesian football has been suspended indefinitely (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo expressed his deep condolences for the dead in a televised address on Sunday (2 October).

“I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future,” he said. “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”

Mr Widodo ordered his sports minister, the national police chief and the chairperson of the PSSI to set up an investigation into what happened.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup between 20 May and 11 June.

Reacting to the news of the stadium disaster, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement: “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia.