Brazilian influencer Adriana Oliveira sent chilling message to her sister naming her killer - and was murdered days later
Social media star Adriana Oliveira, 27, died when she was shot three times in her house in Santa Luzia, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on 15th March.
Her husband Valdiley Paixao Campos, 37, and his father Antonio do Zico both told police that a masked gunman had burst into the building, shot Adriana and fled on a motorbike.
But just hours later, on March 16, both were arrested accused of plotting to kill the mum-of-one. Only days before her death, Adriana sent a chilling voice note to her sister saying she believed her father-in-law planned to kill her.
She said: "Keep this audio so if something happens to me so you already know who it was. I'm afraid, sister. I have locked myself inside my room."
Deputy Civil Police Chief Alisson Guimaraes arrested the father and son after the disturbing message emerged and after studying messages on the pair's mobile phones.
A police spokesperson said: "As soon as he found out what had happened, he [the husband] first contacted the police and did not provide assistance to the victim, which is unusual in situations of this type."
The motive behind the crime currently remains unclear. Adriana had built up a 40,000-strong following on social media with her posts about her family life.
She leaves behind a young son named Gabriel. The investigation is ongoing.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.