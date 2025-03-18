An influencer shot dead in her family home warned her sister just days before she was murdered that she believed her father-in-law was planning to kill her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media star Adriana Oliveira, 27, died when she was shot three times in her house in Santa Luzia, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on 15th March.

Her husband Valdiley Paixao Campos, 37, and his father Antonio do Zico both told police that a masked gunman had burst into the building, shot Adriana and fled on a motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valdiley Paixao and his wife Adriana Oliveira, who was shot dead in Santa Luzia, Brazil. He’s been arrested | Newsflash/NX

But just hours later, on March 16, both were arrested accused of plotting to kill the mum-of-one. Only days before her death, Adriana sent a chilling voice note to her sister saying she believed her father-in-law planned to kill her.

She said: "Keep this audio so if something happens to me so you already know who it was. I'm afraid, sister. I have locked myself inside my room."

Deputy Civil Police Chief Alisson Guimaraes arrested the father and son after the disturbing message emerged and after studying messages on the pair's mobile phones.

Adriana Oliveira, 27, poses in undated photo. She was shot dead in Santa Luzia, Brazil. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

A police spokesperson said: "As soon as he found out what had happened, he [the husband] first contacted the police and did not provide assistance to the victim, which is unusual in situations of this type."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motive behind the crime currently remains unclear. Adriana had built up a 40,000-strong following on social media with her posts about her family life.

She leaves behind a young son named Gabriel. The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX