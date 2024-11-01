An influencer has been killed in a jet ski crash after posting eerie last photographs online including one photo of him holding a glass and another of a jetski.

Joao Vitor dos Santos Chagas, 22, who worked as a digital influencer and event producer, as well as a DJ, was killed in the fatal crash off the coast of Sao Vicente, near Sao Paulo, in Brazil, on Friday, October 25.

The person riding the other jet ski, 44-year-old Sinair Carneiro de Amorim, told the police that he was returning to land when the influencer's jet ski collided head-on with his.

Joao Vitor dos Santos Chagas, 22, poses in undated photo. He died in jet ski accident in Sao Vicente, Brazil | NF/newsX

The city of Sao Vicente said in a statement that Joao had suffered a fractured skull, as well as injuries to his spine and chest. After the accident, the emergency services were called and the influencer was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The influencer, who had lost an account with 65,000 followers on Instagram seven months ago had recreated his profile and would regularly share his work routine and images of himself relaxing with friends.

Right before he died, he had posted a story with a drink in his hand overlooking the beach sunset. Shortly after that, he posted an image of himself riding the jet ski he crashed.

Joao Vitor's story on Instagram, with pictures of a glass in his hand and on the jet ski before the accident in Sao Vicente, Brazil. He died in a jet ski collision | NF/newsX

Publicist and DJ Luciana Batista, better known as Lu Beatz, 35, told local media that she met Joao Vitor at a martial arts academy when he was just seven years old.

They began working together in 2021, producing events and content for social media.

She said: "He never let me down, he always found a solution for everything. He was very good at what he did. Joao was pure entertainment. He knew a lot of people and drew the crowd. People really liked him."

A witness reportedly told the police that the victim had consumed alcohol before the accident and that they had witnessed the collision, saying the victim had been riding the jet ski at a high speed. The authorities have opened an investigation for manslaughter.

