Influencer Emilly Kamilly Souza da Silva on the run from police in Brazil over gambling fraud is found at her mum's house
Model and content creator Emilly Kamilly Souza da Silva, 21, linked her glamorous VIP lifestyle posts to plugs for betting platforms promising impossible profits.
She disappeared in April when police in Brazil identified her as a target for an investigation into fraud, illegal gambling promotion and money laundering. Officers in Cuiaba, Mato Grosso state, arrested her on June 3 after tracking her down to her mum's house.
Souza da Silva is said to have plugged bogus online casinos using her globe-trotting lifestyle to make her 90,000 Instagram followers think they could win enough to be like her.
Her posts featured exotic holidays in jet set resorts in Japan, Switzerland and France showing her in designer clothes surrounded by VIP toys like limos and helicopters. She was seized as part of Brazil's Operation Khafre, a crackdown on social media gambling fraud.
A fellow influencer named as dentistry student Mariany Dias was also seized on April 2 and is due to face trial for promoting illegal gambling. Nine other influencers were also seized in Ceara, Sao Paulo and Para.
Prosecutors say the influencers used fake accounts pre-programmed with fake winning odds to make it appear that followers could hardly lose at online betting. They would then post videos showing fake casino winnings to entice even more users to gamble.
The more people they got to place bets, the more money they would get paid by the crooked platforms, say police. The investigation continues.
Story: NewsX
